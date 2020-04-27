Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Sells $362,460.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $362,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,847,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $357,070.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 708 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $35,435.40.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $855,625.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $804,935.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $808,112.64.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $268,730.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $252,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $782,180.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $360,010.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $375,900.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.80.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after buying an additional 657,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 346,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,976,000 after purchasing an additional 227,258 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

