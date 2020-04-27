United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in United Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,415,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 8,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 109,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.43. 8,544,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.71.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.