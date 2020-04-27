Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,871 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 927.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 45,208 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,765. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

