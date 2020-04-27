Vapotherm (VAPO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO):

4/25/2020 – Vapotherm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

4/18/2020 – Vapotherm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

4/14/2020 – Vapotherm had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2020 – Vapotherm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

3/30/2020 – Vapotherm was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2020 – Vapotherm was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Vapotherm had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/5/2020 – Vapotherm had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Vapotherm stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $418.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of -2.31. Vapotherm Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Get Vapotherm Inc alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 106.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.92%. Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vapotherm by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 68,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vapotherm by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.