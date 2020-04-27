Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,396. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.88. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.58.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a net margin of 63.33%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verisign by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.