Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

