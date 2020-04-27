Vittal Vasista Sells 3,000 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,215 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regenxbio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

