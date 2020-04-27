Vladimir Shmunis Sells 25,000 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total value of $6,092,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,664,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $6,209,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $2,607,631.88.

On Monday, March 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total transaction of $5,218,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $3,884,480.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $238.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price target on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

