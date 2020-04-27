Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $70.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

