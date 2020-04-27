Watford (WTRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Watford to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Watford has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $258.54 million and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Hawley acquired 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,834.55. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $194,905.00. Insiders purchased 15,105 shares of company stock worth $333,269 in the last 90 days. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

