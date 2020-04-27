Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

PHM stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

