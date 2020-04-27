Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canada Goose (GOOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2020 – Canada Goose had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Canada Goose had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

4/6/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

3/16/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. Analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

