Wells Fargo & Co Trims Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Target Price to $7.00

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AINV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of AINV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.71. 846,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $536.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.