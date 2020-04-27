Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.50-4.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.50-$4.80 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

