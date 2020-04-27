Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $18.52. 11,261,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,408,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,633,000 after purchasing an additional 938,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after buying an additional 145,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,263,000 after buying an additional 142,408 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

