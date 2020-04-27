World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s previous close.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Consumer Edge raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. 1,620,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $87.81.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

