Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at $580,353.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,756 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

