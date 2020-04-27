Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Brokerages predict that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will post $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,406,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,390,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,913,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $57.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

