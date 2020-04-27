Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $761.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $701.00 million and the highest is $789.20 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $748.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $146.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $152.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at $43,893,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after buying an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after buying an additional 335,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $140,439,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

