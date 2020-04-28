$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

FLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 171,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,901,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 595,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

