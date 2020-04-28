$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $977.08 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,945 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 116.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 787,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 441,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $821.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

