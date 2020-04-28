$106.20 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will post sales of $106.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.60 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $89.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $447.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.40 million to $460.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $501.61 million, with estimates ranging from $490.70 million to $514.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,004,115.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $76,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,131 shares of company stock worth $9,444,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

