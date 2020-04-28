$122.80 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to announce sales of $122.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.60 million and the highest is $127.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $104.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $497.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.98 million to $530.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $523.30 million, with estimates ranging from $471.47 million to $611.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 26.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

