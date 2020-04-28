$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

