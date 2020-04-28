$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.