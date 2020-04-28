$204.82 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $204.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.19 million to $205.14 million. Criteo posted sales of $234.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $744.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $849.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $773.62 million, with estimates ranging from $637.31 million to $850.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. Citigroup raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $618.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Criteo by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

