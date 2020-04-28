360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Up 27.1% in April

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 952,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 597,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

360 Finance stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. 3,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,856. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. 360 Finance has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.86 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

