$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.01 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $22.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.93 billion to $23.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.66 billion to $24.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

