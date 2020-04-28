$578.59 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report $578.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.60 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $549.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

ENSG stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,468.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,750.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and sold 3,250 shares worth $164,439. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

