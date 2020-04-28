$623.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce $623.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $701.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.50 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $599.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.90%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

