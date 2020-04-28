6,515 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

Shares of AMGN traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.43. 2,472,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,548. The company has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

