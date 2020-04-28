$85.88 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post $85.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.54 million. Qualys posted sales of $75.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $362.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $367.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $414.41 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $424.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $1,578,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,773,737.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

