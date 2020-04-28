$89.28 Million in Sales Expected for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce sales of $89.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.58 million and the highest is $89.89 million. Five9 posted sales of $74.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $380.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.66 million to $382.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $445.79 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $454.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,216.13 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $969,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,023,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,384 shares of company stock worth $13,276,442 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Five9 by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,540,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $370,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

