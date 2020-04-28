$99.53 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report sales of $99.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.30 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $103.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $427.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $442.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $452.31 million, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $459.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,285 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

