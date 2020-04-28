A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.