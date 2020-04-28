ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 236,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

