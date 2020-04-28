Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Trimmed by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 5.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.43. 2,457,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $191.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

