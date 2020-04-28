Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Update

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1,780.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acme United by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acme United alerts:

Shares of ACU stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.