AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 585,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $2,356,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

