Adient (ADNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Adient has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Adient’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADNT stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Adient news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

