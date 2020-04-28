Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is American Research & Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,999 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,405. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

