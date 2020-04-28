Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,326. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.45. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

