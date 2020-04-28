Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,881 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $586,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $15.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.45. 3,890,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,405. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

