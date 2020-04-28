Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.02-3.07 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

