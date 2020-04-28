Aecom (ACM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aecom to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aecom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

