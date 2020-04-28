Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:ACM opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aecom by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

