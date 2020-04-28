AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AES by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in AES by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AES by 32.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 318,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 4,307,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,913. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

In related news, VP Tish Mendoza acquired 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarun Khanna acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

