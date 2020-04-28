Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Affiliated Managers Group has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $12.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

NYSE:AMG traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 904,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $114.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

