Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

ARGKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of ARGKF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 202. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

