Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Akcea Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $277.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akcea Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKCA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,927. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $123,743. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

